Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park doorman elevator gym playground pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving sauna trash valet accessible parking cc payments conference room guest parking key fob access media room online portal smoke-free community

Finding a great place to live near downtown Houston has never been easier! Central Park Apartments is located in the heart of Westchase making it convenient to live where you work and play. Our apartments are just minutes from shopping, restaurants and schools. We offer efficiency, one and two bedroom apartment homes, all with washer and dryer included. Residents enjoy our fully equipped fitness center, expansive resident lounge, business center and sparkling pool; all situated among park like grounds and lush landscaping. We are pet friendly and offer a fenced dog park for your furry friend. We invite you to stop by Central Park Apartments to see why residents love where they live.