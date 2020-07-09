All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Catalina Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Catalina Village
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:01 PM

Catalina Village

3560 Dixie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
MacGregor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3560 Dixie Drive, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This apartment for rent is located in the Medical Center area of Houston TX 77021.&nbsp;One bedroom apartments start at $1013.&nbsp;Two bedroom apartments start at $1193.&nbsp;This property is 18 years old, it was built in 2002, and has 288 units.&nbsp;Moving into this apartment will simplify your life. It is close to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, and transportation. The community offers an exceptional amenities package to entertain friends and feel like home. Parking is easy so you can come home after a long day and cook dinner and relax.

*This community is not authorized to accept housing vouchers. *No felony convictions in the last 10 years. *No evictions or broken leases. *No temporary housing. Must rent for 6 months or longer. *You must be employed and have verifiable income.

Call/text us as soon as possible at&nbsp;(281) 326-4663 so we can check the availability with your specific move date. Since 75% of Houston renters are looking for a one bedroom apartment around $1,000 this apartment will go fast./&gt;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Catalina Village have any available units?
Catalina Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is Catalina Village currently offering any rent specials?
Catalina Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Catalina Village pet-friendly?
No, Catalina Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does Catalina Village offer parking?
Yes, Catalina Village offers parking.
Does Catalina Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Catalina Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Catalina Village have a pool?
No, Catalina Village does not have a pool.
Does Catalina Village have accessible units?
No, Catalina Village does not have accessible units.
Does Catalina Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Catalina Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Catalina Village have units with air conditioning?
No, Catalina Village does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trails at City Park
2201 W Orem Dr
Houston, TX 77047
Elan Memorial Park
920 Westcott St
Houston, TX 77007
Chasewood Apartments
9717 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
2626 Fountain View
2626 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057
5401 Chimney Rock
5401 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
Allusion
3810 Law St
Houston, TX 77005
Tuscany Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston