Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse concierge guest parking internet access playground

Welcome home to Casa Verde. We are an amazing apartment home community located in beautiful Houston, Texas. Conveniently located nearby are the Greenspoint Mall, delicious local dining, and ample shopping opportunities. The stressful part of your commute will be a thing of the past because Interstate 45 is just down the road.



At Casa Verde, we are delighted to present seventeen unique floor plans that are sure to fit every lifestyle. Our one, two, and three bedroom homes feature standard amenities such as walk-in closets, central air and heating, and hardwood floors. Prepare a delicious meal in your all-electric kitchen and then relax after on your personal balcony or patio. We would love to meet your pets so make sure you bring them along.



With our community amenities, our residents can enjoy an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation. Take a dip in our shimmering swimming pool, bring the children to our fun-filled play area, or finish your chores with the help of our laundry facility. Use our lovely picnic area to enjoy a nice meal outside. Come and see what makes Casa Verde the best-kept secret in town.