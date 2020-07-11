All apartments in Houston
Casa Verde
Casa Verde

2 Goodson Dr · (281) 801-6055
Location

2 Goodson Dr, Houston, TX 77060
Greater Greenspoint

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 456 · Avail. Aug 13

$784

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

Unit 162 · Avail. Jul 17

$870

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 373 · Avail. Sep 15

$870

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,015

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 479 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,015

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 327 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,015

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

See 22+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 165 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,369

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,379

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$1,379

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

See 2+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1696 sqft

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1696 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casa Verde.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
concierge
guest parking
internet access
playground
Welcome home to Casa Verde. We are an amazing apartment home community located in beautiful Houston, Texas. Conveniently located nearby are the Greenspoint Mall, delicious local dining, and ample shopping opportunities. The stressful part of your commute will be a thing of the past because Interstate 45 is just down the road.

At Casa Verde, we are delighted to present seventeen unique floor plans that are sure to fit every lifestyle. Our one, two, and three bedroom homes feature standard amenities such as walk-in closets, central air and heating, and hardwood floors. Prepare a delicious meal in your all-electric kitchen and then relax after on your personal balcony or patio. We would love to meet your pets so make sure you bring them along.

With our community amenities, our residents can enjoy an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation. Take a dip in our shimmering swimming pool, bring the children to our fun-filled play area, or finish your chores with the help of our laundry facility. Use our lovely picnic area to enjoy a nice meal outside. Come and see what makes Casa Verde the best-kept secret in town.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant; $75 per couple
Deposit: $175-$400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 50% refundable pet fee of $500
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Maximum adult weight is 30 pounds. Breed restrictions apply. No Aggressive Pets or Breeds.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casa Verde have any available units?
Casa Verde has 39 units available starting at $784 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Casa Verde have?
Some of Casa Verde's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa Verde currently offering any rent specials?
Casa Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, Casa Verde is pet friendly.
Does Casa Verde offer parking?
Yes, Casa Verde offers parking.
Does Casa Verde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Casa Verde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa Verde have a pool?
Yes, Casa Verde has a pool.
Does Casa Verde have accessible units?
Yes, Casa Verde has accessible units.
Does Casa Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Casa Verde has units with dishwashers.
