Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Casa Del Sol
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Casa Del Sol

9501 W Sam Houston Pkwy S · (585) 316-0638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9501 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX 77036
Westwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 621 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 516 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1301 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casa Del Sol.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
playground
Welcome to Casa Del Sol Apartments in Houston, Texas. Once you step into our gated community, you will have everything that you could possibly imagine right at your fingertips. As a resident of Casa Del Sol Apartments, you have the ability to indulge in a generous selection of amenities including a refreshing swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities, and much more. We know how important it for our residents to escape the daily grind, and with that in mind, we hold regularly scheduled community events that allow you to socialize with your neighbors. We take pride in our outstanding customer service, and our professional management and maintenance teams will make sure that you are completely satisfied with your apartment living experience! Stop by for a visit and experience the warming comfort that makes Casa Del Sol Apartments the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
rent: $10/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Casa Del Sol have any available units?
Casa Del Sol has 5 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Casa Del Sol have?
Some of Casa Del Sol's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
Casa Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa Del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, Casa Del Sol is pet friendly.
Does Casa Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, Casa Del Sol offers parking.
Does Casa Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, Casa Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa Del Sol have a pool?
Yes, Casa Del Sol has a pool.
Does Casa Del Sol have accessible units?
No, Casa Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does Casa Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Casa Del Sol has units with dishwashers.

