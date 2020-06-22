All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Camden Yorktown

Open Now until 6pm
12410 W Little York Rd · (479) 282-2686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12410 W Little York Rd, Houston, TX 77041

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0332 · Avail. Sep 5

$929

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 0116 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 0326 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1136 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 0538 · Avail. now

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Unit 0938 · Avail. now

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0223 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,779

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1513 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Yorktown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
cable included
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
alarm system
business center
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
lobby
smoke-free community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Yorktown has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes complete with spacious floor plans and an array of designer features. Enjoy our garden tubs, large kitchens and bathrooms, wood-style flooring, premium cabinetry and brushed nickel fixtures. In addition, our pet-friendly community offers several amenities for the whole family; from a private Dog Park for our four-legged residents, to a beach-style pool with tanning shelf, outdoor grilling stations, and a 24-hour fitness center with cardio, free weights and circuit training. Situated in the heart of the Energy Corridor, our prime location features direct access to Beltway 8 and 290, as well as the highly acclaimed Cypress-Fairbanks ISD. Not to mention we're only minutes away from Bear Creek Park, shopping at City Centre and Willowbrook Mall, Sam Houston Race ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $260
Additional: Cable and Internet $95, Valet Living (trash pickup) $21, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $500 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 3
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit
Storage Details: Storage units available; Attached garage: $115/month; Detached garage: $105/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Camden Yorktown have any available units?
Camden Yorktown has 35 units available starting at $929 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Yorktown have?
Some of Camden Yorktown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Yorktown currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Yorktown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Yorktown pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Yorktown is pet friendly.
Does Camden Yorktown offer parking?
Yes, Camden Yorktown offers parking.
Does Camden Yorktown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Yorktown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Yorktown have a pool?
Yes, Camden Yorktown has a pool.
Does Camden Yorktown have accessible units?
No, Camden Yorktown does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Yorktown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Yorktown has units with dishwashers.

