Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets cable included carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal cats allowed alarm system business center coffee bar e-payments game room lobby smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Yorktown has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes complete with spacious floor plans and an array of designer features. Enjoy our garden tubs, large kitchens and bathrooms, wood-style flooring, premium cabinetry and brushed nickel fixtures. In addition, our pet-friendly community offers several amenities for the whole family; from a private Dog Park for our four-legged residents, to a beach-style pool with tanning shelf, outdoor grilling stations, and a 24-hour fitness center with cardio, free weights and circuit training. Situated in the heart of the Energy Corridor, our prime location features direct access to Beltway 8 and 290, as well as the highly acclaimed Cypress-Fairbanks ISD. Not to mention we're only minutes away from Bear Creek Park, shopping at City Centre and Willowbrook Mall, Sam Houston Race ...