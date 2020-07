Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony cable included carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal alarm system business center carport coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments hot tub internet cafe media room smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Woodson Park is an exclusive residence that reflects north Houston's suburban culture. Nestled in the tree-lined trails of Summerwood, near Atascocita, our prime location features proximity to shopping and dining as well as the highly acclaimed Humble ISD. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes offer gourmet kitchens, spacious bathrooms, walk-in closets and beautiful built-in desks. Camden Woodson Park gives you the sense of being part of something special. Our pet-friendly community features a state-of-the-art fitness center, private dog park, social events, outdoor grilling areas and a resort-style swimming pool with WiFi. We are also currently transitioning to be a non-smoking community. Residents enjoy direct access to Beltway 8 and the easy US-59 commute to downtown Houston and Bush Intercontinental ...