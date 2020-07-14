Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Stonebridge apartments feature 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with the best location in West Houston. Our pet-friendly apartments are located between Beltway 8 and Gessner Rd, in the heart of the Westchase District. Easy commutes to Downtown Houston and the Galleria via Westpark Tollway, Beltway 8, US-59, I-10, and Westheimer. Each apartment home has black appliances, espresso cabinetry, wood-style flooring, garden tubs and large walk-in closets. A washer and dryer are included inside your apartment, as well as cable, internet, and at-your-door trash pick-up services. Detached garages and covered parking are also available. Live minutes from all the eclectic dining and entertainment options Westheimer has to offer as well as the outdoor hiking and biking at Memorial Park. You will also live near where you work ...