All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Camden Stonebridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Camden Stonebridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

Camden Stonebridge

9850 Richmond Ave · (832) 224-2279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9850 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4203 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 5210 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 3203 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8304 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

Unit 8306 · Avail. now

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

Unit 6104 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Stonebridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Stonebridge apartments feature 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with the best location in West Houston. Our pet-friendly apartments are located between Beltway 8 and Gessner Rd, in the heart of the Westchase District. Easy commutes to Downtown Houston and the Galleria via Westpark Tollway, Beltway 8, US-59, I-10, and Westheimer. Each apartment home has black appliances, espresso cabinetry, wood-style flooring, garden tubs and large walk-in closets. A washer and dryer are included inside your apartment, as well as cable, internet, and at-your-door trash pick-up services. Detached garages and covered parking are also available. Live minutes from all the eclectic dining and entertainment options Westheimer has to offer as well as the outdoor hiking and biking at Memorial Park. You will also live near where you work ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Move-in Fees: $260
Additional: Cable and Internet $96, Valet Living (trash pickup) $25, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2 to 3
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Stonebridge have any available units?
Camden Stonebridge has 15 units available starting at $1,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Stonebridge have?
Some of Camden Stonebridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Stonebridge currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Stonebridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Stonebridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Stonebridge is pet friendly.
Does Camden Stonebridge offer parking?
Yes, Camden Stonebridge offers parking.
Does Camden Stonebridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Stonebridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Stonebridge have a pool?
Yes, Camden Stonebridge has a pool.
Does Camden Stonebridge have accessible units?
No, Camden Stonebridge does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Stonebridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Stonebridge has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Camden Stonebridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77021
Memorial Creole
10220 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77024
The Preakness
210 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
M5250
5250 Brownway St
Houston, TX 77056
Trafalgar Apartment Homes
2900 Briarhurst Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Costa Ibiza
17217 Hafer Rd
Houston, TX 77090
Arbor On Richmond
3401 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity