Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Camden Station

12355 Antoine Dr · (281) 377-4131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12355 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX 77067

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

A-1

$645

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

B-1

$695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

2 Bedrooms

C-1

$875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

D-1

$925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Station.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
playground

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant, Married Couple: $60
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: 40 lbs
Parking Details: 1 spot per lease holder, reserved parking: $30/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Camden Station have any available units?
Camden Station offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $645 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $875. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Station have?
Some of Camden Station's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Station currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Station is pet friendly.
Does Camden Station offer parking?
Yes, Camden Station offers parking.
Does Camden Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Camden Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Station have a pool?
Yes, Camden Station has a pool.
Does Camden Station have accessible units?
No, Camden Station does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Station has units with dishwashers.

