All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Camden Post Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Camden Post Oak
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Camden Post Oak

Open Now until 6pm
1200 Post Oak Blvd · (832) 263-6948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1200 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 714 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Unit 1701 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Unit 2614 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 906 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,659

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Unit 911 · Avail. now

$2,669

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1407 sqft

Unit 1511 · Avail. now

$2,709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1407 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Post Oak.

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
online portal
valet service
wine room
yoga
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
dog grooming area
hot tub
internet cafe
package receiving
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Post Oak is a luxury high-rise near the Houston Galleria. Our Post Oak apartments and penthouses offer the finest modern finishes, spacious floor-plans and skyline views. Each one, two or three bedroom apartment home or penthouse offers gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless appliances and dramatic 10 foot ceilings with crown molding. In addition to smart luxury living, Camden Post Oak provides residents a stress-free lifestyle. From our 24-hour concierge to our complimentary valet; Camden Post Oak caters to your every need. Our pet-friendly community also offers 2 resort-style pools with expansive entertaining areas, a state-of-the-art 24 hour Fitness Center and much more. Enjoy being close to everything in Houston; from fine dining and shopping at Uptown Park or Galleria, to jogging and biking ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $260
Additional: Cable and Internet $99, Valet Living (trash pickup) $0, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/ month
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; Weight limits: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Assigned parking and open parking available. Visitor parking is located on the first floor of the parking garage with complimentary valet. Private garages, and garages with storage are available to rent.
Storage Details: Attached garages: $145-$220/month; Detached garage: $145-$220/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Post Oak have any available units?
Camden Post Oak has 35 units available starting at $1,589 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Post Oak have?
Some of Camden Post Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Post Oak currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Post Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Post Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Post Oak is pet friendly.
Does Camden Post Oak offer parking?
Yes, Camden Post Oak offers parking.
Does Camden Post Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Post Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Post Oak have a pool?
Yes, Camden Post Oak has a pool.
Does Camden Post Oak have accessible units?
No, Camden Post Oak does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Post Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Post Oak has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Camden Post Oak?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Savoy Manor Apartments
5915 Flintlock Rd
Houston, TX 77040
Vantage Med Center
1911 Holcombe Blvd
Houston, TX 77030
5755 Hermann Park
5755 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Mainstream Apartments
3000 Murworth Dr
Houston, TX 77025
The Villages at Louetta
5015 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77379
Pearl 21 Eleven
2119 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity