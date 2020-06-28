Camden Post Oak

Lease Length: 5-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $260
Additional: Cable and Internet $99, Valet Living (trash pickup) $0, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/ month
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; Weight limits: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Assigned parking and open parking available.
Visitor parking is located on the first floor of the parking garage with complimentary valet.
Private garages, and garages with storage are available to rent.
Storage Details: Attached garages: $145-$220/month; Detached garage: $145-$220/month