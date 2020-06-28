Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car wash area clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access online portal valet service wine room yoga bike storage business center coffee bar dog grooming area hot tub internet cafe package receiving

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Post Oak is a luxury high-rise near the Houston Galleria. Our Post Oak apartments and penthouses offer the finest modern finishes, spacious floor-plans and skyline views. Each one, two or three bedroom apartment home or penthouse offers gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless appliances and dramatic 10 foot ceilings with crown molding. In addition to smart luxury living, Camden Post Oak provides residents a stress-free lifestyle. From our 24-hour concierge to our complimentary valet; Camden Post Oak caters to your every need. Our pet-friendly community also offers 2 resort-style pools with expansive entertaining areas, a state-of-the-art 24 hour Fitness Center and much more. Enjoy being close to everything in Houston; from fine dining and shopping at Uptown Park or Galleria, to jogging and biking ...