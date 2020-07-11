Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub cable included carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access online portal 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments e-payments smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Plaza was named Houston's #1 best apartment option by the Houston Chronicle. Located in Upper Kirby, one of the city's most desired neighborhoods, residents enjoy easy commutes and the convenience of walkability. With direct access to US 59, Greenway Plaza business district and the 610 Loop - you will find the city's best shopping, nightlife and entertainment right at your fingertips. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes feature stainless appliances, hardwood-style flooring, 10 foot ceilings and granite countertops throughout spacious kitchens and bathrooms. Select apartments feature modern dark gray cabinets, white quartz countertops, white subway tile backsplash and USB outlets. In addition, we offer a 24 hour state-of-the-art fitness center with spin room, 2 resort-style pools and rentable ...