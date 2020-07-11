All apartments in Houston
Camden Plaza

3833 Cummins St · (507) 400-6196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3833 Cummins St, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 1148 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 1468 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 1470 · Avail. Oct 25

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1158 · Avail. now

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Unit 1123 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Unit 1355 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Plaza.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
cable included
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Plaza was named Houston's #1 best apartment option by the Houston Chronicle. Located in Upper Kirby, one of the city's most desired neighborhoods, residents enjoy easy commutes and the convenience of walkability. With direct access to US 59, Greenway Plaza business district and the 610 Loop - you will find the city's best shopping, nightlife and entertainment right at your fingertips. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes feature stainless appliances, hardwood-style flooring, 10 foot ceilings and granite countertops throughout spacious kitchens and bathrooms. Select apartments feature modern dark gray cabinets, white quartz countertops, white subway tile backsplash and USB outlets. In addition, we offer a 24 hour state-of-the-art fitness center with spin room, 2 resort-style pools and rentable ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $80
Move-in Fees: $310 admin fee
Additional: Cable and Internet $104, Valet Living (trash pickup) $30, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive.
Parking Details: Covered lot. We have ample, open parking in our 6 level, direct access parking garage for our residents and a designated area for visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.
Storage Details: Storage units available for rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Plaza have any available units?
Camden Plaza has 23 units available starting at $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Plaza have?
Some of Camden Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Camden Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Camden Plaza offers parking.
Does Camden Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Camden Plaza has a pool.
Does Camden Plaza have accessible units?
No, Camden Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Plaza has units with dishwashers.
