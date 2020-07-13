All apartments in Houston
Camden Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

Camden Park

2700 Woodland Park Dr · (808) 670-3281
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2700 Woodland Park Dr, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0524 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 0807 · Avail. now

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Unit 0510 · Avail. now

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1113 · Avail. now

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit 1412 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit 1220 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0904 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,609

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet cafe
smoke-free community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Located in the heart of the Westchase District, Camden Park features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with brand new interiors. Enjoy luxury details like stainless appliances, espresso cabinets and upgraded countertops with plenty of space to entertain and relax. Camden Park apartments are perfectly located near Beltway 8, Westpark Tollway, Westheimer, and I-10, creating easy commutes for residents going to work or play. Each pet-friendly apartment is just steps from the resort-style swimming pool, outdoor dining and grill areas and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center. At Camden Park, we focus on easy living, providing you with conveniences like a full size washer and dryer in every apartment and optional covered parking. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $260
Additional: Cable and Internet $95, Valet Living (trash pickup) $30, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. We have ample open parking for our residents and visitors on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserved carports are available to rent for $35 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Park have any available units?
Camden Park has 23 units available starting at $1,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Park have?
Some of Camden Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Park currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Park is pet friendly.
Does Camden Park offer parking?
Yes, Camden Park offers parking.
Does Camden Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Park have a pool?
Yes, Camden Park has a pool.
Does Camden Park have accessible units?
No, Camden Park does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Park has units with dishwashers.
