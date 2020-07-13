Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking internet access online portal cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center cc payments e-payments hot tub internet cafe smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Located in the heart of the Westchase District, Camden Park features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with brand new interiors. Enjoy luxury details like stainless appliances, espresso cabinets and upgraded countertops with plenty of space to entertain and relax. Camden Park apartments are perfectly located near Beltway 8, Westpark Tollway, Westheimer, and I-10, creating easy commutes for residents going to work or play. Each pet-friendly apartment is just steps from the resort-style swimming pool, outdoor dining and grill areas and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center. At Camden Park, we focus on easy living, providing you with conveniences like a full size washer and dryer in every apartment and optional covered parking. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for ...