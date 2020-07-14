All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Camden Oak Crest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

Camden Oak Crest

12025 Richmond Ave · (785) 337-4453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12025 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02106 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 14106 · Avail. now

$959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 02204 · Avail. Sep 7

$959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03208 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 993 sqft

Unit 10201 · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 14303 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Oak Crest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
accessible
alarm system
business center
e-payments
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Come experience the best in upscale living within the private gates of Camden Oak Crest. Situated in the heart of West Houston, and only minutes away from the Energy Corridor, our prime location features proximity to shopping and dining at City Centre, as well as the highly acclaimed Alief ISD. Choose from spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, oversized garden tubs and an array of designer features. Our convenient location is adjacent to the West Houston Medical Center, only seconds from the Westpark Tollway and Highway 6, and minutes from US-59, I-10 and Beltway 8. In addition, our pet-friendly community offers a 24-hour fitness center, monthly social events, as well as detached garages and carports. With caring and responsive management, and a location that ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 -15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Move-in Fees: $260
Additional: Technology Package $97, Valet Living (trash pickup) $28, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 3
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive
Parking Details: Other. We offer 1 parking permit per registered vehicle with a designated area for visitor parking. Reserved spaces are available for $25/month. Detached garages are available for $80/month and carports are available for $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Oak Crest have any available units?
Camden Oak Crest has 23 units available starting at $939 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Oak Crest have?
Some of Camden Oak Crest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Oak Crest currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Oak Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Oak Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Oak Crest is pet friendly.
Does Camden Oak Crest offer parking?
Yes, Camden Oak Crest offers parking.
Does Camden Oak Crest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Oak Crest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Oak Crest have a pool?
Yes, Camden Oak Crest has a pool.
Does Camden Oak Crest have accessible units?
Yes, Camden Oak Crest has accessible units.
Does Camden Oak Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Oak Crest has units with dishwashers.
