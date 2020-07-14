Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access accessible alarm system business center e-payments trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Come experience the best in upscale living within the private gates of Camden Oak Crest. Situated in the heart of West Houston, and only minutes away from the Energy Corridor, our prime location features proximity to shopping and dining at City Centre, as well as the highly acclaimed Alief ISD. Choose from spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, oversized garden tubs and an array of designer features. Our convenient location is adjacent to the West Houston Medical Center, only seconds from the Westpark Tollway and Highway 6, and minutes from US-59, I-10 and Beltway 8. In addition, our pet-friendly community offers a 24-hour fitness center, monthly social events, as well as detached garages and carports. With caring and responsive management, and a location that ...