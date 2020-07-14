Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub cable included ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking internet access online portal valet service garage alarm system coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments internet cafe trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Save $300! For a limited time only. Some restrictions apply. Call for details. Camden Midtown offers modern luxury in a garden-style setting located in Midtown, one of the most desired and pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods in Houston. From the short walk to the METRORail or over 140 restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues; everything is at your fingertips. Each one and two bedroom apartment and townhome features stainless appliances, wood-style flooring and beautiful granite countertops throughout spacious kitchens and bathrooms. Camden Midtown also offers 2 state-of-the-art fitness centers with cardio & free weights, 2 beach-style pools, a rentable social lounge and direct access covered parking. We're also currently shifting to being a non-smoking community. This pet-friendly community loves their ...