Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Save $300! For a limited time only. Some restrictions apply. Call for details. Camden Midtown offers modern luxury in a garden-style setting located in Midtown, one of the most desired and pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods in Houston. From the short walk to the METRORail or over 140 restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues; everything is at your fingertips. Each one and two bedroom apartment and townhome features stainless appliances, wood-style flooring and beautiful granite countertops throughout spacious kitchens and bathrooms. Camden Midtown also offers 2 state-of-the-art fitness centers with cardio & free weights, 2 beach-style pools, a rentable social lounge and direct access covered parking. We're also currently shifting to being a non-smoking community. This pet-friendly community loves their ...