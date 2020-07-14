All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

Camden Midtown

2303 Louisiana St · (424) 373-5661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Save $300! For a limited time only. Some restrictions apply. Call for details.
Location

2303 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8221 · Avail. now

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 8108 · Avail. now

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 8220 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 29+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8301 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 5116 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Midtown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
online portal
valet service
garage
alarm system
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet cafe
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Save $300! For a limited time only. Some restrictions apply. Call for details. Camden Midtown offers modern luxury in a garden-style setting located in Midtown, one of the most desired and pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods in Houston. From the short walk to the METRORail or over 140 restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues; everything is at your fingertips. Each one and two bedroom apartment and townhome features stainless appliances, wood-style flooring and beautiful granite countertops throughout spacious kitchens and bathrooms. Camden Midtown also offers 2 state-of-the-art fitness centers with cardio & free weights, 2 beach-style pools, a rentable social lounge and direct access covered parking. We're also currently shifting to being a non-smoking community. This pet-friendly community loves their ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $80
Move-in Fees: $310
Additional: Cable and Internet $104, Valet Living (trash pickup) $30, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $500
limit: 3
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit
Parking Details: Garage lot. Direct level access into parking garage.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Midtown have any available units?
Camden Midtown has 54 units available starting at $1,159 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Midtown have?
Some of Camden Midtown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Midtown currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Midtown is offering the following rent specials: Save $300! For a limited time only. Some restrictions apply. Call for details.
Is Camden Midtown pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Midtown is pet friendly.
Does Camden Midtown offer parking?
Yes, Camden Midtown offers parking.
Does Camden Midtown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Midtown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Midtown have a pool?
Yes, Camden Midtown has a pool.
Does Camden Midtown have accessible units?
No, Camden Midtown does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Midtown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Midtown has units with dishwashers.
