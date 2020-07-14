Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Save $300! For a limited time only. Some restrictions apply. Call for details. Luxury meets location at Camden Greenway. Choose from pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with stainless appliances, granite countertops, garden tubs and full-size washers and dryers. Resort style pools, a 2 level fitness center, and a cozy coffee lounge with Wi-Fi are just a few of the conveniences. As for the lifestyle - relax in the quiet, peaceful gardens surrounded by historic oak trees, or take a walk to the bustling nightlife in the coveted Upper Kirby district. Enjoy fine dining and shopping in Rice Village and the Galleria, or go for a jog at Memorial Park. Camden Greenway puts residents close to everything in Houston, with direct access to US 59, Greenway Plaza business district and the 610 loop - you will find the ...