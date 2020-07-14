Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal garage alarm system e-payments trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Save $300! For a limited time only. Some restrictions apply. Call for details. Luxury meets location at Camden Greenway. Choose from pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with stainless appliances, granite countertops, garden tubs and full-size washers and dryers. Resort style pools, a 2 level fitness center, and a cozy coffee lounge with Wi-Fi are just a few of the conveniences. As for the lifestyle - relax in the quiet, peaceful gardens surrounded by historic oak trees, or take a walk to the bustling nightlife in the coveted Upper Kirby district. Enjoy fine dining and shopping in Rice Village and the Galleria, or go for a jog at Memorial Park. Camden Greenway puts residents close to everything in Houston, with direct access to US 59, Greenway Plaza business district and the 610 loop - you will find the ...