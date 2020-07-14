All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Camden Greenway

3800 Audley St · (832) 261-0155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Save $300! For a limited time only. Some restrictions apply. Call for details.
Location

3800 Audley St, Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01110 · Avail. now

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Unit 01210 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Unit 02208 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

See 51+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20312 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 11305 · Avail. now

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 02202 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

See 23+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Greenway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
garage
alarm system
e-payments
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Save $300! For a limited time only. Some restrictions apply. Call for details. Luxury meets location at Camden Greenway. Choose from pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with stainless appliances, granite countertops, garden tubs and full-size washers and dryers. Resort style pools, a 2 level fitness center, and a cozy coffee lounge with Wi-Fi are just a few of the conveniences. As for the lifestyle - relax in the quiet, peaceful gardens surrounded by historic oak trees, or take a walk to the bustling nightlife in the coveted Upper Kirby district. Enjoy fine dining and shopping in Rice Village and the Galleria, or go for a jog at Memorial Park. Camden Greenway puts residents close to everything in Houston, with direct access to US 59, Greenway Plaza business district and the 610 loop - you will find the ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Move-in Fees: $310
Additional: Cable and Internet $104, Valet Living (trash pickup) $30, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $500
limit: 3
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Camden Greenway have any available units?
Camden Greenway has 80 units available starting at $1,079 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Greenway have?
Some of Camden Greenway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Greenway currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Greenway is offering the following rent specials: Save $300! For a limited time only. Some restrictions apply. Call for details.
Is Camden Greenway pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Greenway is pet friendly.
Does Camden Greenway offer parking?
Yes, Camden Greenway offers parking.
Does Camden Greenway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Greenway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Greenway have a pool?
Yes, Camden Greenway has a pool.
Does Camden Greenway have accessible units?
No, Camden Greenway does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Greenway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Greenway has units with dishwashers.

