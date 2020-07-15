All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Camden Downtown Houston.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Camden Downtown Houston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:39 AM

Camden Downtown Houston

1515 Austin Street · (218) 380-6727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Midtown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1515 Austin Street, Houston, TX 77002
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1009 · Avail. now

$1,969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 1109 · Avail. now

$1,969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 1106 · Avail. now

$1,979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

See 69+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 801 · Avail. now

$3,509

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$3,509

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$3,509

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

See 25+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Downtown Houston.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Downtown Houston offers luxury studio, one and two-bedroom apartments perfectly located off Austin Street, within walking distance of the Toyota Center. It's time to experience the ultimate urban lifestyle, downtown skyline views, stress-free commutes, world-class amenities, and the best luxury apartments in Downtown Houston. It is set in a prime location with direct access to the METRORail, and easy access to I-45, I-10, 288, and US-59. Each luxury apartment is designed with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts for entertaining. This pet-friendly, non-smoking community has a 9th-floor pool with aqua lounge, fitness center with cardio, free weights, and virtual training, as well as incredible skyline views from the 21st-floor social lounge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 3 per apartment with 99 lbs weight limit
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. We do not permit American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive.
Parking Details: Garage lot. A direct-access parking garage is available for residents. The first vehicle is included in the lease. Additional vehicles are $75 per month. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Downtown Houston have any available units?
Camden Downtown Houston has 100 units available starting at $1,969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Downtown Houston have?
Some of Camden Downtown Houston's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Downtown Houston currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Downtown Houston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Downtown Houston pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Downtown Houston is pet friendly.
Does Camden Downtown Houston offer parking?
Yes, Camden Downtown Houston offers parking.
Does Camden Downtown Houston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Downtown Houston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Downtown Houston have a pool?
Yes, Camden Downtown Houston has a pool.
Does Camden Downtown Houston have accessible units?
No, Camden Downtown Houston does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Downtown Houston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Downtown Houston has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Camden Downtown Houston?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Midtown
2303 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
Apex
8520 Madie Dr
Houston, TX 77022
Grove at White Oak
1710 West T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
The Gables at Richmond
3400 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063
Tiffany Bay
16505 Tiffany Ct
Houston, TX 77058
Montebello Gardens
6401 Winsome Lane
Houston, TX 77057
Domain Boulder Creek
11576 Pearland Parkway
Houston, TX 77089
Tranquility Grove Townhomes
15455 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity