Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher extra storage microwave Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard gym parking pool garage guest suite internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar conference room e-payments fire pit package receiving smoke-free community yoga

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Downtown Houston offers luxury studio, one and two-bedroom apartments perfectly located off Austin Street, within walking distance of the Toyota Center. It's time to experience the ultimate urban lifestyle, downtown skyline views, stress-free commutes, world-class amenities, and the best luxury apartments in Downtown Houston. It is set in a prime location with direct access to the METRORail, and easy access to I-45, I-10, 288, and US-59. Each luxury apartment is designed with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts for entertaining. This pet-friendly, non-smoking community has a 9th-floor pool with aqua lounge, fitness center with cardio, free weights, and virtual training, as well as incredible skyline views from the 21st-floor social lounge.