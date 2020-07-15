Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Downtown Houston offers luxury studio, one and two-bedroom apartments perfectly located off Austin Street, within walking distance of the Toyota Center. It's time to experience the ultimate urban lifestyle, downtown skyline views, stress-free commutes, world-class amenities, and the best luxury apartments in Downtown Houston. It is set in a prime location with direct access to the METRORail, and easy access to I-45, I-10, 288, and US-59. Each luxury apartment is designed with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts for entertaining. This pet-friendly, non-smoking community has a 9th-floor pool with aqua lounge, fitness center with cardio, free weights, and virtual training, as well as incredible skyline views from the 21st-floor social lounge.