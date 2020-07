Amenities

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Enjoy downtown views, luxury apartment living, and the best location in Midtown Houston at Camden City Centre. These pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes are minutes away from Downtown Houston and within walking distance to more than 140 restaurants, bars and shops. Each apartment has stainless appliances, 10 foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, and garden tubs. Select homes have granite or quartz countertops, polished concrete or wood-style floors and built-in desks. Enjoy 3 resort-style pools with water features and sundecks, or play some shuffleboard, poker or billiards in the Gaming Lounge. Entertain in the onsite Movie Theater, or at one of the outdoor grills and dining areas. Work out in 2 Fitness Centers with cardio and free weights. We have a complimentary conference room. ...