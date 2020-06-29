All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Braesmanor

8715 Timberside Drive · (713) 999-4657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8715 Timberside Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$675

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Braesmanor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
Small Braeswood Apartment Community featuring Efficiencies, 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans. An award winning elementary school is just across the street . Miles of well maintained trails for biking, and running are only a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $65
Deposit: $425(2 bedroom), $397.50( 1 bedroom), $325(studio)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $250
restrictions: 40lbs and under, non-aggressive breeds.
Cats
deposit: $150
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Braesmanor have any available units?
Braesmanor has 2 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Braesmanor have?
Some of Braesmanor's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Braesmanor currently offering any rent specials?
Braesmanor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Braesmanor pet-friendly?
Yes, Braesmanor is pet friendly.
Does Braesmanor offer parking?
Yes, Braesmanor offers parking.
Does Braesmanor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Braesmanor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Braesmanor have a pool?
No, Braesmanor does not have a pool.
Does Braesmanor have accessible units?
No, Braesmanor does not have accessible units.
Does Braesmanor have units with dishwashers?
No, Braesmanor does not have units with dishwashers.
