Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Bella Vista

14340 Wallisville Road · (281) 324-8917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14340 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX 77049

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-2208 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,028

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Vista.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Welcome to northeast Houstons newest, and most stylish, community. At Bella Vista Apartments, we strive to provide an experience worthy of a place youll call home. Our surroundings really do make a difference, so we made sure to give them the attention they deserved creating a true Bella Vista.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $250 - $200 off 1st month
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bella Vista have any available units?
Bella Vista has a unit available for $1,028 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Bella Vista have?
Some of Bella Vista's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bella Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Bella Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bella Vista pet-friendly?
No, Bella Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does Bella Vista offer parking?
Yes, Bella Vista offers parking.
Does Bella Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bella Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella Vista have a pool?
No, Bella Vista does not have a pool.
Does Bella Vista have accessible units?
No, Bella Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Bella Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bella Vista has units with dishwashers.

