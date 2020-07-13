Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard game room internet access internet cafe lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

At Bella Palazzo, we know the value of connectivity in todays world. This is why every apartment home is already plugged in and ready to go with a unique bundle of services, including a personal Wi-Fi network and the cutting-edge IP-TV for streaming video services. This means you are already connected in your new home as well as plugged in throughout our community social spaces. Residents can enjoy an energetic and invigorating workout in our state-of-the art fitness center while streaming their favorite movies, or can tap into our high-speed, 50 MB network with enough power to host online meetings in our beautifully designed conference center. For those looking for more personal connectivity, experience the serene space of our private yoga room or converse with neighbors around our gourmet coffee bar. Relax, read a book, socialize or telecommute by our tropically inspired, resort-style pool. You can enjoy every inch of our lushly landscaped community and never lose touch with the outside or online world! Our luxurious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes feature breath-taking views, expansive floor plans, exquisite craftmanship and the finest of modern designer touchesfrom granite countertops, European cabinetry and custom subway tile, to elegant wood flooring and stainless-steel appliances. Perfectly situated in the heart of West Houstons Westchase District and the Energy Corridor, our gorgeous, pet-friendly community offers easy freeway access for commuting. Bella Palazzo is convenient to literally everything Houston has to offer, including shopping, dining, parks, and more! One look is all it takes to fall in love with Bella Palazzo.