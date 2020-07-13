All apartments in Houston
Bella Palazzo

13098 Westheimer Road · (832) 410-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13098 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-1304 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Unit 1-1321 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Unit A-1204 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1317 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Palazzo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
game room
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
At Bella Palazzo, we know the value of connectivity in todays world. This is why every apartment home is already plugged in and ready to go with a unique bundle of services, including a personal Wi-Fi network and the cutting-edge IP-TV for streaming video services. This means you are already connected in your new home as well as plugged in throughout our community social spaces. Residents can enjoy an energetic and invigorating workout in our state-of-the art fitness center while streaming their favorite movies, or can tap into our high-speed, 50 MB network with enough power to host online meetings in our beautifully designed conference center. For those looking for more personal connectivity, experience the serene space of our private yoga room or converse with neighbors around our gourmet coffee bar. Relax, read a book, socialize or telecommute by our tropically inspired, resort-style pool. You can enjoy every inch of our lushly landscaped community and never lose touch with the outside or online world! Our luxurious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes feature breath-taking views, expansive floor plans, exquisite craftmanship and the finest of modern designer touchesfrom granite countertops, European cabinetry and custom subway tile, to elegant wood flooring and stainless-steel appliances. Perfectly situated in the heart of West Houstons Westchase District and the Energy Corridor, our gorgeous, pet-friendly community offers easy freeway access for commuting. Bella Palazzo is convenient to literally everything Houston has to offer, including shopping, dining, parks, and more! One look is all it takes to fall in love with Bella Palazzo.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: Call for More Details.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bella Palazzo have any available units?
Bella Palazzo has 13 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Bella Palazzo have?
Some of Bella Palazzo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bella Palazzo currently offering any rent specials?
Bella Palazzo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bella Palazzo pet-friendly?
Yes, Bella Palazzo is pet friendly.
Does Bella Palazzo offer parking?
Yes, Bella Palazzo offers parking.
Does Bella Palazzo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bella Palazzo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella Palazzo have a pool?
Yes, Bella Palazzo has a pool.
Does Bella Palazzo have accessible units?
Yes, Bella Palazzo has accessible units.
Does Bella Palazzo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bella Palazzo has units with dishwashers.
