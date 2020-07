Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pool pet friendly bbq/grill conference room courtyard dog park hot tub internet access internet cafe media room

Houston is big. Your craving for a killer living location is even bigger. Avenue R is here to satisfy all your spatial desires. Nestled on the edge of Uptown, minutes from the Galleria and The Loop; your new home has it all. Enjoy easy access to work plus your favorite restaurants and outlets for retail therapy. Spend less time staring at car bumpers and more time basking in the Galleria views from your Sky Lounge. Revel in your excellent taste in real estate, but not too long - you've got lots to do.