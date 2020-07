Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access online portal cats allowed parking hot tub

Experience the retreat you've been searching for at Aurora Place! Come see our beautifully updated 1, 2, & 3-bedroom floor plans, or select one of our unique townhomes. Our community features designer renovations which include new cabinetry, refinished countertops, modern appliances, wood-style flooring, and much more! Enjoy one of two resort-style swimming pools with designer lounge furniture, summer kitchen with grilling stations, bark park with agility equipment, and a beautifully renovated 24-hour fitness center. You will find all of this and more in an ideal, convenient location just minutes from Kindred Hospital, Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center, and FM1960. Come see the exciting property and interior improvements by scheduling an appointment today!