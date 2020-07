Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym game room parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage yoga accessible business center media room online portal

Located in the middle of the Westchase District and Energy Corridor, Artesian on Westheimer is offering newly renovated 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes with private entrances and attached garages. The newly renovated homes include custom finishes like granite countertops, upgraded lighting fixtures, black appliances, and more! Just minutes from your apartment you’ll enjoy dining and shopping destinations in the Galleria with convenient access to Interstate 10, Highway 6, West Park Tollway, and Sam Houston Tollway. When it is time to stay in you will not be disappointed! Artesian on Westheimer offers A+ amenities like two pools with sundeck, a dog park, a soccer field, car care stations, playground, and app-controlled access gates. Artesian on Westheimer is under new management with a brand-new fitness facility, clubhouse, six poolside grills, a game room with a pool table and foosball table, and a package room that is coming soon! The new fitness facility will include a freedom cli