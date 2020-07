Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room package receiving 24hr maintenance game room internet access volleyball court

Welcome Home to ARIUM Park West. We are ideally situated in West Houston at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Westheimer Road, in walking distance to West Oaks Mall. Our residents are able to not only able to live in a great location, but also enjoy unique apartment home features including newly upgraded apartment homes, crown molding, oversized base boards, garden tubs, spacious interiors, air conditioning, black on black appliances and full size washer and dryers. Our amenity package rivals those nearby, offering a resort-style pool, billiards room, business center, fitness center with cardio and free weights, and a theater room that can be reserved upon request. Everyone will feel welcomed at ARIUM Park West including your four legged family member. We accept all sizes and accept most breeds. Call or Visit us Today!