Arbor Point

Amenities
Houston
Area:Katy/ Cinco Ranch/ Waterside 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $799
Exterior Amenities: Pool, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, School bus stop, Dog Park, Concierge Services, Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators
Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1034
*pics are of model apartments at this location*
**All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.
Spirit Real Estate Group