Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:45 AM

Arbor Point

18142 South Park View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18142 South Park View Drive, Houston, TX 77084
Addicks - Park Ten

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
concierge
dog park
parking
pool
internet access
Houston
Area:Katy/ Cinco Ranch/ Waterside 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $799

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, School bus stop, Dog Park, Concierge Services, Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1034

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

**All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Point have any available units?
Arbor Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbor Point have?
Some of Arbor Point's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Point currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Point is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Point offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Point offers parking.
Does Arbor Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbor Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Point have a pool?
Yes, Arbor Point has a pool.
Does Arbor Point have accessible units?
No, Arbor Point does not have accessible units.
Does Arbor Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Point has units with dishwashers.

