Arbor Point

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $250-$350
Additional: Reserve Covered parking $45.00 Washer/Dryer rental $45.00 water sewer and trash $27.50-$62.50
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $400 for each pet.
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions:
Parking Details: We offer Open assign parking at no cost and we offer Reserved covered parking with additional storage for $45 per month.
Storage Details: Most of our apartments homes have storage units within the patios or balconies.