All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Arbor Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Arbor Point
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:13 AM

Arbor Point

18142 S Park View Dr · (667) 217-1861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Addicks - Park Ten
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18142 S Park View Dr, Houston, TX 77084
Addicks - Park Ten

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor Point.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
carport
green community
guest parking
hot tub

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $250-$350
Additional: Reserve Covered parking $45.00 Washer/Dryer rental $45.00 water sewer and trash $27.50-$62.50
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $400 for each pet.
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions:
Parking Details: We offer Open assign parking at no cost and we offer Reserved covered parking with additional storage for $45 per month.
Storage Details: Most of our apartments homes have storage units within the patios or balconies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Point have any available units?
Arbor Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbor Point have?
Some of Arbor Point's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Point currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Point is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Point offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Point offers parking.
Does Arbor Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbor Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Point have a pool?
Yes, Arbor Point has a pool.
Does Arbor Point have accessible units?
No, Arbor Point does not have accessible units.
Does Arbor Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Point has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Arbor Point?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr
Houston, TX 77034
The Landings at Willowbrook
7250 W Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77064
WestEnd
2255 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Pearl Residences At CityCentre
10401 Town and Country Way
Houston, TX 77024
Gables River Oaks
2724 Kipling St
Houston, TX 77098
Upper Kirby
2300 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity