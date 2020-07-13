All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

AmberJack Estates

529 Barker Clodine Rd · (833) 335-4921
Rent Special
Up to One Month Free on select units!* *Contact us for details
Location

529 Barker Clodine Rd, Houston, TX 77094
Eldridge - West Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 18304 · Avail. now

$1,124

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 997 sqft

Unit 17304 · Avail. now

$1,124

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 997 sqft

Unit 19305 · Avail. now

$1,134

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 997 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16308 · Avail. now

$1,296

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 18306 · Avail. now

$1,296

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 17308 · Avail. now

$1,296

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 09106 · Avail. now

$1,667

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1523 sqft

Unit 25105 · Avail. now

$1,839

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1447 sqft

Unit 14106 · Avail. now

$1,859

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1523 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AmberJack Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
alarm system
car wash area
coffee bar
concierge
game room
internet cafe
lobby
package receiving
Welcome Home! Are you ready to live the life of luxury you’ve always deserved? At Amberjack Estates in Houston, Texas, we are here to make your dream become a reality. In all of our studios,1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent, you will find modern accents and thoughtfully designed interiors.When you step out of your private entryway, you will experience abundant community amenities. Relax at the resort-inspired pool with water features, get some work done at the executive business lounge, or maintain your healthy lifestyle at the high-tech fitness studio. At Amberjack Estates, our apartments are tailored to your highest standards.We combine luxury and convenience. Experience it today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $150+ (Credit Based)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required; $25 Valet Trash, $2 Pest Control, $5 Parcel Fee (Monthly)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $20
Parking Details: Garage lot, some units included attached garages. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AmberJack Estates have any available units?
AmberJack Estates has 31 units available starting at $1,124 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does AmberJack Estates have?
Some of AmberJack Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AmberJack Estates currently offering any rent specials?
AmberJack Estates is offering the following rent specials: Up to One Month Free on select units!* *Contact us for details
Is AmberJack Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, AmberJack Estates is pet friendly.
Does AmberJack Estates offer parking?
Yes, AmberJack Estates offers parking.
Does AmberJack Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AmberJack Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AmberJack Estates have a pool?
Yes, AmberJack Estates has a pool.
Does AmberJack Estates have accessible units?
No, AmberJack Estates does not have accessible units.
Does AmberJack Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AmberJack Estates has units with dishwashers.
