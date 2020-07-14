Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill media room yoga cats allowed garage parking

Location, luxury and style pair perfectly to make Allusion, a prestigious community in Houston’s West University neighborhood, the perfect place to call home. Situated in an ideal location, Allusion offers you ready access to Houston’s most exciting dining and shopping destinations including the River Oaks District, Highland Village, Rice Village and the Galleria. You will also enjoy proximity to the Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, theatre and museum districts, and NRG Park. Allusion offers a variety of thoughtfully designed one- and two- bedroom apartment homes to fit your lifestyle with luxurious finishes including custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, wood plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Our community features upscale amenities including a resort-style pool, state of the art athletic club with spin and yoga room, landscaped bark park and car charging stations. Experience the lifestyle you deserve at Allusion.