Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Allusion

3810 Law St · (713) 352-1645
Location

3810 Law St, Houston, TX 77005
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 274 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$1,248

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 278 · Avail. now

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 478 · Avail. now

$2,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 272 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,272

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allusion.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
yoga
cats allowed
garage
parking
Location, luxury and style pair perfectly to make Allusion, a prestigious community in Houston’s West University neighborhood, the perfect place to call home. Situated in an ideal location, Allusion offers you ready access to Houston’s most exciting dining and shopping destinations including the River Oaks District, Highland Village, Rice Village and the Galleria. You will also enjoy proximity to the Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, theatre and museum districts, and NRG Park. Allusion offers a variety of thoughtfully designed one- and two- bedroom apartment homes to fit your lifestyle with luxurious finishes including custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, wood plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Our community features upscale amenities including a resort-style pool, state of the art athletic club with spin and yoga room, landscaped bark park and car charging stations. Experience the lifestyle you deserve at Allusion.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Allusion have any available units?
Allusion has 17 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Allusion have?
Some of Allusion's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Allusion currently offering any rent specials?
Allusion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Allusion pet-friendly?
Yes, Allusion is pet friendly.
Does Allusion offer parking?
Yes, Allusion offers parking.
Does Allusion have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Allusion offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Allusion have a pool?
Yes, Allusion has a pool.
Does Allusion have accessible units?
No, Allusion does not have accessible units.
Does Allusion have units with dishwashers?
No, Allusion does not have units with dishwashers.

