Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup cable included oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill parking

Alice Street Apartments is a fantastic place to live! We offer spacious one, two bedroom, three bedroom Duplex homes and two bedroom apartment homes. Say yes to modern convenience and enjoy everything you need right at your fingertips. Minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to NRG Stadium, minutes away from 610 and 288. We would love to make you feel right at home; stop in or call ahead to schedule your tour today.