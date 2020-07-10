All apartments in Houston
Alara
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Alara

17601 Wayforest Dr · (224) 302-6323
Location

17601 Wayforest Dr, Houston, TX 77060
Greater Greenspoint

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 003 · Avail. Aug 31

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 999 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 049 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1102 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alara.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
pool table
The Alara Apartments welcomes you with spacious floor plans, contemporary amenities, and newly renovated apartments in Houston, TX. All these are further enhanced by our convenient address and location. In the Heart of the North Business District, you are merely minutes away from I-45 and The Hardy Toll Road.

Discover what it means to live in a place that focuses on providing you with a rewarding lifestyle and wraps you in the warm embrace of a picturesque community. The Alara is sure to have the right floor plan for every need. Our one and two-bedroom apartments sport a modern design with open-concept living areas, private patios or balconies, and kitchens with pantries. Other features like faux wood 2-inch blinds, Upgraded appliance packages, and vinyl flooring are also a given, in addition to washer and dryer connections in each home.

To your delight, we offer a resort-style swimming pool, complimentary coffee bar, Playground. The picnic areas with grilling stations are perfec

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom); $300(2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $150
rent: $15
restrictions: Pit bull, Rottweilers, Doberman, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan MAlamutes, Wolf-hybrids
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alara have any available units?
Alara has 2 units available starting at $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Alara have?
Some of Alara's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alara currently offering any rent specials?
Alara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alara pet-friendly?
Yes, Alara is pet friendly.
Does Alara offer parking?
Yes, Alara offers parking.
Does Alara have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alara have a pool?
Yes, Alara has a pool.
Does Alara have accessible units?
Yes, Alara has accessible units.
Does Alara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alara has units with dishwashers.
