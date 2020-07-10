Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center coffee bar courtyard playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance guest parking online portal package receiving pool table

The Alara Apartments welcomes you with spacious floor plans, contemporary amenities, and newly renovated apartments in Houston, TX. All these are further enhanced by our convenient address and location. In the Heart of the North Business District, you are merely minutes away from I-45 and The Hardy Toll Road.



Discover what it means to live in a place that focuses on providing you with a rewarding lifestyle and wraps you in the warm embrace of a picturesque community. The Alara is sure to have the right floor plan for every need. Our one and two-bedroom apartments sport a modern design with open-concept living areas, private patios or balconies, and kitchens with pantries. Other features like faux wood 2-inch blinds, Upgraded appliance packages, and vinyl flooring are also a given, in addition to washer and dryer connections in each home.



To your delight, we offer a resort-style swimming pool, complimentary coffee bar, Playground. The picnic areas with grilling stations are perfec