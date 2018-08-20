Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9944 Woodwind Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9944 Woodwind Dr
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:35 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9944 Woodwind Dr
9944 Woodwind Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Willow Meadows - Willowbend
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9944 Woodwind Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Willow Meadows - Willowbend
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5210023)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9944 Woodwind Dr have any available units?
9944 Woodwind Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 9944 Woodwind Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9944 Woodwind Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9944 Woodwind Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9944 Woodwind Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 9944 Woodwind Dr offer parking?
No, 9944 Woodwind Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9944 Woodwind Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9944 Woodwind Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9944 Woodwind Dr have a pool?
No, 9944 Woodwind Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9944 Woodwind Dr have accessible units?
No, 9944 Woodwind Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9944 Woodwind Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9944 Woodwind Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9944 Woodwind Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9944 Woodwind Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Residences 2727
2727 Elmside Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Century Galleria Lofts
3363 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Terraza West
10222 Forum West Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Cheval Apartments
7105 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Windsor Shepherd
611 Shepherd Drive
Houston, TX 77007
Paramount
1800 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston