All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 993 Memorial Village Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
993 Memorial Village Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

993 Memorial Village Drive

993 Memorial Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Memorial
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

993 Memorial Village Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Immaculately clean & Classy! Gated 2 BR/2 BATH/2 CAR GARAGE in the heart of Memorial Village Townhomes, w/beautiful elevated Large patio/deck terrace off master bedroom, & Master Carrera Marble vanity, Glass shower doors, accent knobs, updated Silestone Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances. Wood burning fireplace, Master on second floor. Wood blinds. Tile downstairs and Carpet upstairs. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included. 2017 Renovation! LED lighting. Completely gated and WALK to popular Restaurants, HEB and Costco & MC Mall. Sought after Memorial schools. AVAILABLE OCT MOVE IN. Easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 993 Memorial Village Drive have any available units?
993 Memorial Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 993 Memorial Village Drive have?
Some of 993 Memorial Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 993 Memorial Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
993 Memorial Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 993 Memorial Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 993 Memorial Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 993 Memorial Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 993 Memorial Village Drive offers parking.
Does 993 Memorial Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 993 Memorial Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 993 Memorial Village Drive have a pool?
No, 993 Memorial Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 993 Memorial Village Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 993 Memorial Village Drive has accessible units.
Does 993 Memorial Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 993 Memorial Village Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Village
8550 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr
Houston, TX 77034
WestEnd
2255 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Broadstone Memorial
875 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
Century Park
20430 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Tuam
3721 Tuam Street
Houston, TX 77004
Mirabella Apartments
816 Oak St
Houston, TX 77018

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston