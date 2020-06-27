993 Memorial Village Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Immaculately clean & Classy! Gated 2 BR/2 BATH/2 CAR GARAGE in the heart of Memorial Village Townhomes, w/beautiful elevated Large patio/deck terrace off master bedroom, & Master Carrera Marble vanity, Glass shower doors, accent knobs, updated Silestone Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances. Wood burning fireplace, Master on second floor. Wood blinds. Tile downstairs and Carpet upstairs. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included. 2017 Renovation! LED lighting. Completely gated and WALK to popular Restaurants, HEB and Costco & MC Mall. Sought after Memorial schools. AVAILABLE OCT MOVE IN. Easy to show