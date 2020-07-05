Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9918 Greenwich
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9918 Greenwich
9918 Greenwich Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
9918 Greenwich Street, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4518526)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9918 Greenwich have any available units?
9918 Greenwich doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 9918 Greenwich currently offering any rent specials?
9918 Greenwich is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9918 Greenwich pet-friendly?
No, 9918 Greenwich is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 9918 Greenwich offer parking?
No, 9918 Greenwich does not offer parking.
Does 9918 Greenwich have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9918 Greenwich does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9918 Greenwich have a pool?
No, 9918 Greenwich does not have a pool.
Does 9918 Greenwich have accessible units?
No, 9918 Greenwich does not have accessible units.
Does 9918 Greenwich have units with dishwashers?
No, 9918 Greenwich does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9918 Greenwich have units with air conditioning?
No, 9918 Greenwich does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
