All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9850 Meadowglen Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9850 Meadowglen Ln
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

9850 Meadowglen Ln

9850 Meadowglen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9850 Meadowglen Lane, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Westchase/Houston
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $790

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 906

 

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9850 Meadowglen Ln have any available units?
9850 Meadowglen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9850 Meadowglen Ln have?
Some of 9850 Meadowglen Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9850 Meadowglen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9850 Meadowglen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9850 Meadowglen Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9850 Meadowglen Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9850 Meadowglen Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9850 Meadowglen Ln offers parking.
Does 9850 Meadowglen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9850 Meadowglen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9850 Meadowglen Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9850 Meadowglen Ln has a pool.
Does 9850 Meadowglen Ln have accessible units?
No, 9850 Meadowglen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9850 Meadowglen Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9850 Meadowglen Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Flats
13328 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Orleans at Fannin Station
1818 Fannin Speedway
Houston, TX 77045
The Waverly
2301 Hayes Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Residence At The Heights
611 W Cavalcade St
Houston, TX 77009
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Pelican Pointe
6009 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77081
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston