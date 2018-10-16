All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 13 2020

9834 Pelsey Street

9834 Pelsey St · No Longer Available
Location

9834 Pelsey St, Houston, TX 77029
Clinton Park Tri-Community

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming newly built 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and granite counter tops! Spacious fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9834 Pelsey Street have any available units?
9834 Pelsey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9834 Pelsey Street have?
Some of 9834 Pelsey Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9834 Pelsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
9834 Pelsey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9834 Pelsey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9834 Pelsey Street is pet friendly.
Does 9834 Pelsey Street offer parking?
No, 9834 Pelsey Street does not offer parking.
Does 9834 Pelsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9834 Pelsey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9834 Pelsey Street have a pool?
No, 9834 Pelsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 9834 Pelsey Street have accessible units?
No, 9834 Pelsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9834 Pelsey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9834 Pelsey Street does not have units with dishwashers.

