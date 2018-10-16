9834 Pelsey Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming newly built 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and granite counter tops! Spacious fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.