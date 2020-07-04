All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 18 2020 at 4:31 PM

9834 Jaywood Drive

9834 Jaywood Street · No Longer Available
Location

9834 Jaywood Street, Houston, TX 77040
Greater Inwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, with upgraded contemporary tile flooring throughout the house. Updated granite counter top in kitchen and bathrooms. Nested on a quiet corner lot. This home has so much to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9834 Jaywood Drive have any available units?
9834 Jaywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9834 Jaywood Drive have?
Some of 9834 Jaywood Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9834 Jaywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9834 Jaywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9834 Jaywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9834 Jaywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9834 Jaywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9834 Jaywood Drive offers parking.
Does 9834 Jaywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9834 Jaywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9834 Jaywood Drive have a pool?
No, 9834 Jaywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9834 Jaywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9834 Jaywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9834 Jaywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9834 Jaywood Drive has units with dishwashers.

