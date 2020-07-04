Single story 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, with upgraded contemporary tile flooring throughout the house. Updated granite counter top in kitchen and bathrooms. Nested on a quiet corner lot. This home has so much to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9834 Jaywood Drive have any available units?
9834 Jaywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9834 Jaywood Drive have?
Some of 9834 Jaywood Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9834 Jaywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9834 Jaywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.