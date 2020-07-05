Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9818 Graniteville Dr
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:36 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9818 Graniteville Dr
9818 Graniteville Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9818 Graniteville Drive, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
- MOVE IN READY!!! GREAT LOCATION!! THIS 4 BEDROOM HOME FEATURES A PATIO, NEW STOVE, GREAT FLOOR PLAN AND SO MUCH MORE!!! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!
(RLNE5171591)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9818 Graniteville Dr have any available units?
9818 Graniteville Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 9818 Graniteville Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9818 Graniteville Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9818 Graniteville Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9818 Graniteville Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 9818 Graniteville Dr offer parking?
No, 9818 Graniteville Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9818 Graniteville Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9818 Graniteville Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9818 Graniteville Dr have a pool?
No, 9818 Graniteville Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9818 Graniteville Dr have accessible units?
No, 9818 Graniteville Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9818 Graniteville Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9818 Graniteville Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9818 Graniteville Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9818 Graniteville Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
