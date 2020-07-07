All apartments in Houston
9811 Katy Fwy

9811 Katy Freeway · No Longer Available
Location

9811 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car charging
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
internet access
lobby
wine room
I have a little conspiracy theory for you. Take it or leave it. A few thousand years ago, an advanced alien race from a galaxy far far away visited Earth. They traveled the entire world searching for a perfect spot for their greatest creation. And lo and behold, they found it. Right here in Houston. They planned and planned for years how they would make the most spectacular building possible.

However, after a series of mysterious circumstances, they had to leave, so they ditched their blueprints hoping some other advanced species would find it and finish what they started. And well, it totally happened. Humans came along, found the plan, and build the marvelous apartment complex you&rsquo;re now looking at. Ok, I know what you&rsquo;re thinking. That&rsquo;s totally reasonable and worth believing. Great, now just come and live here already.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Island Cooktops

Generous Closets

Grand 10' and 11' ceilings

Self Cleaning Oven

Ceiling Fans

Hardwood and Tile Flooring

Wheelchair Access

Designer Kitchens

Pendant Accent Lighting

Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances

Granite and Marble Finishes

Extra Deep Pot and Pan Drawers

Private Patio/Balcony in every unit

Kitchen Islands

Dual Vanities

Built-In Bookshelves

Built-In Desks

Solid Wood Custom Cabinetry

Custom Framed Vanity Mirror

Large Luxury Baths

Solar Shades

Gorgeous Tree line Views

Spacious Layouts

Stunning Penthouse Homes Available

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Wine Room

Business Center

Resident Lounge

Resident Events

Rooftop Pool, Jacuzzi, and Lounge

Pet-friendly

Concierge Service

Free shuttle service to key Memorial City destinations

Conveniently located within easy access to I-10, Beltway 8 and Loop 610

Minutes away from the Memorial Hermann Memorial City Healthcare Campus

High Rise living in Memorial City

Rooftop Kitchen

Stunning Panoramic Views of Downtown

Climate Controlled Private Storage Rooms Available Onsite

24-hour attended lobby

Drink Bar

Controlled access parking garage

Bark City (dog park with run)

Door controlled access system

Fantastic on site management

Parking garage with key card access

Dry cleaning, package, and grocery delivery services

Controlled elevator access

Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment

Online payments available

Resident lobby with wifi access

Private luxury state of the art fitness center

Reserved parking

Car charging stations

Biweekly free car washes

Recycling program

Skywalk to Memorial City Mall

___________________________

About Us

Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you&rsquo;re looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you&rsquo;re probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.

It sucks. But we&rsquo;re here for you. We&rsquo;re Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We&rsquo;re here to make your lives easy and awesome&hellip;.at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we&rsquo;re free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) to learn more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9811 Katy Fwy have any available units?
9811 Katy Fwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9811 Katy Fwy have?
Some of 9811 Katy Fwy's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9811 Katy Fwy currently offering any rent specials?
9811 Katy Fwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9811 Katy Fwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 9811 Katy Fwy is pet friendly.
Does 9811 Katy Fwy offer parking?
Yes, 9811 Katy Fwy offers parking.
Does 9811 Katy Fwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9811 Katy Fwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9811 Katy Fwy have a pool?
Yes, 9811 Katy Fwy has a pool.
Does 9811 Katy Fwy have accessible units?
Yes, 9811 Katy Fwy has accessible units.
Does 9811 Katy Fwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 9811 Katy Fwy does not have units with dishwashers.

