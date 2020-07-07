9811 Katy Fwy

Amenities

I have a little conspiracy theory for you. Take it or leave it. A few thousand years ago, an advanced alien race from a galaxy far far away visited Earth. They traveled the entire world searching for a perfect spot for their greatest creation. And lo and behold, they found it. Right here in Houston. They planned and planned for years how they would make the most spectacular building possible.



However, after a series of mysterious circumstances, they had to leave, so they ditched their blueprints hoping some other advanced species would find it and finish what they started. And well, it totally happened. Humans came along, found the plan, and build the marvelous apartment complex you’re now looking at. Ok, I know what you’re thinking. That’s totally reasonable and worth believing. Great, now just come and live here already.



Apartment Amenities



Island Cooktops



Generous Closets



Grand 10' and 11' ceilings



Self Cleaning Oven



Ceiling Fans



Hardwood and Tile Flooring



Wheelchair Access



Designer Kitchens



Pendant Accent Lighting



Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances



Granite and Marble Finishes



Extra Deep Pot and Pan Drawers



Private Patio/Balcony in every unit



Kitchen Islands



Dual Vanities



Built-In Bookshelves



Built-In Desks



Solid Wood Custom Cabinetry



Custom Framed Vanity Mirror



Large Luxury Baths



Solar Shades



Gorgeous Tree line Views



Spacious Layouts



Stunning Penthouse Homes Available



Community Amenities



Wine Room



Business Center



Resident Lounge



Resident Events



Rooftop Pool, Jacuzzi, and Lounge



Pet-friendly



Concierge Service



Free shuttle service to key Memorial City destinations



Conveniently located within easy access to I-10, Beltway 8 and Loop 610



Minutes away from the Memorial Hermann Memorial City Healthcare Campus



High Rise living in Memorial City



Rooftop Kitchen



Stunning Panoramic Views of Downtown



Climate Controlled Private Storage Rooms Available Onsite



24-hour attended lobby



Drink Bar



Controlled access parking garage



Bark City (dog park with run)



Door controlled access system



Fantastic on site management



Parking garage with key card access



Dry cleaning, package, and grocery delivery services



Controlled elevator access



Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment



Online payments available



Resident lobby with wifi access



Private luxury state of the art fitness center



Reserved parking



Car charging stations



Biweekly free car washes



Recycling program



Skywalk to Memorial City Mall



About Us



Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you’re looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you’re probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.



It sucks. But we’re here for you. We’re Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We’re here to make your lives easy and awesome….at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we’re free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) to learn more!