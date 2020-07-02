All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 979 Wavecrest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
979 Wavecrest Lane
Last updated September 16 2019 at 5:04 PM

979 Wavecrest Lane

979 Wavecrest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Clear Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

979 Wavecrest Lane, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 9/30/19 and receive $500 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 979 Wavecrest Lane have any available units?
979 Wavecrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 979 Wavecrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
979 Wavecrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 979 Wavecrest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 979 Wavecrest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 979 Wavecrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 979 Wavecrest Lane offers parking.
Does 979 Wavecrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 979 Wavecrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 979 Wavecrest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 979 Wavecrest Lane has a pool.
Does 979 Wavecrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 979 Wavecrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 979 Wavecrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 979 Wavecrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 979 Wavecrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 979 Wavecrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Lakefront Villas
1895 Barker Cypress Road
Houston, TX 77084
Sommerall Station
6777 Sommerall Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road
Houston, TX 77099
AMLI Uptown
2525 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Pine Forest Park and Place
5353 Deep Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77092
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston