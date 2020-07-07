Rent Calculator
978 Memorial Village Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:27 PM
1 of 30
978 Memorial Village Drive
978 Memorial Village Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
978 Memorial Village Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 978 Memorial Village Drive have any available units?
978 Memorial Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 978 Memorial Village Drive have?
Some of 978 Memorial Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 978 Memorial Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
978 Memorial Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 978 Memorial Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 978 Memorial Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 978 Memorial Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 978 Memorial Village Drive offers parking.
Does 978 Memorial Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 978 Memorial Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 978 Memorial Village Drive have a pool?
No, 978 Memorial Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 978 Memorial Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 978 Memorial Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 978 Memorial Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 978 Memorial Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
