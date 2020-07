Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home located in Spring Branch. Close to Memorial City Mall, Hospital and easy access to Beltway 8 and 290. Large inviting den area with laminate wood floors, Kitchen has granite counter tops, beautiful dark wood cabinets and tile flooring. Large master with ample closet space. Come take a look before its gone.