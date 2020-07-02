All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:42 AM

9707 Santa Cruz St

9707 Santa Cruz Street · No Longer Available
Location

9707 Santa Cruz Street, Houston, TX 77013
El Dorado - Oates Prarie

Amenities

range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3bed/ 1 bath Home, Spacious backyard. - Property Id: 151001

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151001p
Property Id 151001

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5286907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9707 Santa Cruz St have any available units?
9707 Santa Cruz St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 9707 Santa Cruz St currently offering any rent specials?
9707 Santa Cruz St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9707 Santa Cruz St pet-friendly?
No, 9707 Santa Cruz St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9707 Santa Cruz St offer parking?
No, 9707 Santa Cruz St does not offer parking.
Does 9707 Santa Cruz St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9707 Santa Cruz St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9707 Santa Cruz St have a pool?
No, 9707 Santa Cruz St does not have a pool.
Does 9707 Santa Cruz St have accessible units?
No, 9707 Santa Cruz St does not have accessible units.
Does 9707 Santa Cruz St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9707 Santa Cruz St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9707 Santa Cruz St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9707 Santa Cruz St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
