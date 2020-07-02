Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9707 Santa Cruz St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9707 Santa Cruz St
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:42 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9707 Santa Cruz St
9707 Santa Cruz Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9707 Santa Cruz Street, Houston, TX 77013
El Dorado - Oates Prarie
Amenities
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3bed/ 1 bath Home, Spacious backyard. - Property Id: 151001
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151001p
Property Id 151001
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5286907)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9707 Santa Cruz St have any available units?
9707 Santa Cruz St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 9707 Santa Cruz St currently offering any rent specials?
9707 Santa Cruz St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9707 Santa Cruz St pet-friendly?
No, 9707 Santa Cruz St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 9707 Santa Cruz St offer parking?
No, 9707 Santa Cruz St does not offer parking.
Does 9707 Santa Cruz St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9707 Santa Cruz St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9707 Santa Cruz St have a pool?
No, 9707 Santa Cruz St does not have a pool.
Does 9707 Santa Cruz St have accessible units?
No, 9707 Santa Cruz St does not have accessible units.
Does 9707 Santa Cruz St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9707 Santa Cruz St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9707 Santa Cruz St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9707 Santa Cruz St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Residences 2727
2727 Elmside Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Estates at Bellaire
4807 Pin Oak Park
Houston, TX 77081
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln
Houston, TX 77092
The Preserve at Cypress Creek
1007 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
219 W Alabama
219 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77006
Camden Station
12355 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77067
Avana Cypress Estates
10802 Legacy Park Drive
Houston, TX 77064
Tranquility Grove Townhomes
15455 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston