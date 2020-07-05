Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9700 Court Glen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9700 Court Glen Dr
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:25 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9700 Court Glen Dr
9700 Court Glen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Alief
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9700 Court Glen Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1bedroom apartment, downstairs right in front of parking. Available for 12 months lease with a $399.00 1st month rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9700 Court Glen Dr have any available units?
9700 Court Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9700 Court Glen Dr have?
Some of 9700 Court Glen Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9700 Court Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9700 Court Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9700 Court Glen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9700 Court Glen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9700 Court Glen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9700 Court Glen Dr offers parking.
Does 9700 Court Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9700 Court Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9700 Court Glen Dr have a pool?
No, 9700 Court Glen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9700 Court Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 9700 Court Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9700 Court Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9700 Court Glen Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
7 Seventy
770 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
Rockridge Commons
17206 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
2929 Weslayan
2929 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
Abbey at Champions
14101 Walters Rd
Houston, TX 77014
Bella Springs Townhomes
1550 Blalock Rd
Houston, TX 77080
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77396
Cashel Springs
14222 Wunderlich Dr
Houston, TX 77069
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston