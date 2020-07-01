Rent Calculator
9631 Railton Street
9631 Railton Street
9631 Railton Street
No Longer Available
Location
9631 Railton Street, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Shadows
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Home located in Spring Branch School District. Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms a fantastic living area and a fireplace. Spacious backyard, close to schools, shopping and convenient to freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9631 Railton Street have any available units?
9631 Railton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 9631 Railton Street currently offering any rent specials?
9631 Railton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9631 Railton Street pet-friendly?
No, 9631 Railton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 9631 Railton Street offer parking?
Yes, 9631 Railton Street offers parking.
Does 9631 Railton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9631 Railton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9631 Railton Street have a pool?
No, 9631 Railton Street does not have a pool.
Does 9631 Railton Street have accessible units?
No, 9631 Railton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9631 Railton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9631 Railton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9631 Railton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9631 Railton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
