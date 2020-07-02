All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:07 AM

963 Wavecrest

963 Wavecrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

963 Wavecrest Lane, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great home close to I-45 and Eldorado. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a quiet dead end street. Zoned to Clear Creek ISD - 7 minute walk or 1 minute drive to Whitcomb Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 963 Wavecrest have any available units?
963 Wavecrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 963 Wavecrest currently offering any rent specials?
963 Wavecrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 963 Wavecrest pet-friendly?
No, 963 Wavecrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 963 Wavecrest offer parking?
No, 963 Wavecrest does not offer parking.
Does 963 Wavecrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 963 Wavecrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 963 Wavecrest have a pool?
No, 963 Wavecrest does not have a pool.
Does 963 Wavecrest have accessible units?
No, 963 Wavecrest does not have accessible units.
Does 963 Wavecrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 963 Wavecrest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 963 Wavecrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 963 Wavecrest does not have units with air conditioning.

