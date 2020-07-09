9627 Weatherwood Dr

Amenities

4/2.5 lovely home in Spring Branch with Master Bedroom on first floor. Many upgrades throughout: Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, engineered flooring, oversized utility room and more. Roof (2019)*, 2 hot water heaters (2015/2018)*, HVAC 2015* according to Sellers. Well maintained, open floor plan with lots of opportunities to make this your own. 2 outdoor sunrooms that allow for additional seating, dining and cookouts. LOCATION is ideal to all highways, Memorial City and numerous restaurants. This home is a MUST SEE!