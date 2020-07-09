All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 16 2020 at 3:51 PM

9627 Weatherwood Dr

9627 Weatherwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9627 Weatherwood Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4/2.5 lovely home in Spring Branch with Master Bedroom on first floor. Many upgrades throughout: Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, engineered flooring, oversized utility room and more. Roof (2019)*, 2 hot water heaters (2015/2018)*, HVAC 2015* according to Sellers. Well maintained, open floor plan with lots of opportunities to make this your own. 2 outdoor sunrooms that allow for additional seating, dining and cookouts. LOCATION is ideal to all highways, Memorial City and numerous restaurants. This home is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9627 Weatherwood Dr have any available units?
9627 Weatherwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9627 Weatherwood Dr have?
Some of 9627 Weatherwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9627 Weatherwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9627 Weatherwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9627 Weatherwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9627 Weatherwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9627 Weatherwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9627 Weatherwood Dr offers parking.
Does 9627 Weatherwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9627 Weatherwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9627 Weatherwood Dr have a pool?
No, 9627 Weatherwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9627 Weatherwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 9627 Weatherwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9627 Weatherwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9627 Weatherwood Dr has units with dishwashers.

