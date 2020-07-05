Rent Calculator
9618 S Petersham Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 9:15 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9618 S Petersham Drive
9618 South Petersham Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9618 South Petersham Drive, Houston, TX 77031
Greater Fondren Southwest
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9618 S Petersham Drive have any available units?
9618 S Petersham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9618 S Petersham Drive have?
Some of 9618 S Petersham Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 9618 S Petersham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9618 S Petersham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9618 S Petersham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9618 S Petersham Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 9618 S Petersham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9618 S Petersham Drive offers parking.
Does 9618 S Petersham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9618 S Petersham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9618 S Petersham Drive have a pool?
No, 9618 S Petersham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9618 S Petersham Drive have accessible units?
No, 9618 S Petersham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9618 S Petersham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9618 S Petersham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
