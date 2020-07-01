9618 Cambridge Manor Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Gorgeous, contemporary, and modern 3-story home impeccably built by K.Hovnanian in the intimate and urban gated community of Cambridge Heights. Located right by the 610 Loop and NRG stadium and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Museum District and downtown Houston, this nice, quiet, gated community is within walking distance to Fannin South and METROrail, which provides easy access to the Texas Medical Center and downtown Houston. Spacious master suite with large walk-in closet, separate vanities, and separate shower/soaker tub and secondary bedroom are located on the 3rd floor with another bathroom. First floor houses a gameroom which can serve as a 3rd bedroom and a bathroom. Enjoy entertaining in your beautiful island kitchen and living area with stunning wooden floors, granite counter tops, 42-inch maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Backyard is fenced with greenspace. This neighborhood is closing out quickly, so do not miss your opportunity to rent!