9618 Cambridge Manor Lane
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

9618 Cambridge Manor Lane

9618 Cambridge Manor Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9618 Cambridge Manor Ln, Houston, TX 77035
Central Southwest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous, contemporary, and modern 3-story home impeccably built by K.Hovnanian in the intimate and urban gated community of Cambridge Heights. Located right by the 610 Loop and NRG stadium and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Museum District and downtown Houston, this nice, quiet, gated community is within walking distance to Fannin South and METROrail, which provides easy access to the Texas Medical Center and downtown Houston. Spacious master suite with large walk-in closet, separate vanities, and separate shower/soaker tub and secondary bedroom are located on the 3rd floor with another bathroom. First floor houses a gameroom which can serve as a 3rd bedroom and a bathroom. Enjoy entertaining in your beautiful island kitchen and living area with stunning wooden floors, granite counter tops, 42-inch maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Backyard is fenced with greenspace. This neighborhood is closing out quickly, so do not miss your opportunity to rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9618 Cambridge Manor Lane have any available units?
9618 Cambridge Manor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9618 Cambridge Manor Lane have?
Some of 9618 Cambridge Manor Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9618 Cambridge Manor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9618 Cambridge Manor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9618 Cambridge Manor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9618 Cambridge Manor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9618 Cambridge Manor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9618 Cambridge Manor Lane offers parking.
Does 9618 Cambridge Manor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9618 Cambridge Manor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9618 Cambridge Manor Lane have a pool?
No, 9618 Cambridge Manor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9618 Cambridge Manor Lane have accessible units?
No, 9618 Cambridge Manor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9618 Cambridge Manor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9618 Cambridge Manor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

