Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9611 Grant Rd
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

9611 Grant Rd

9611 Grant Road · No Longer Available
Location

9611 Grant Road, Houston, TX 77070
Willowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Area: Willowbrook/ Champions/ Ella
Houston 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $1060

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Concierge Services, Carports, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 914

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9611 Grant Rd have any available units?
9611 Grant Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9611 Grant Rd have?
Some of 9611 Grant Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9611 Grant Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9611 Grant Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9611 Grant Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9611 Grant Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9611 Grant Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9611 Grant Rd offers parking.
Does 9611 Grant Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9611 Grant Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9611 Grant Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9611 Grant Rd has a pool.
Does 9611 Grant Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 9611 Grant Rd has accessible units.
Does 9611 Grant Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9611 Grant Rd has units with dishwashers.

