Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9607 Marlive Lane - 5
Last updated February 1 2020 at 4:59 AM

9607 Marlive Lane - 5

9607 Marlive Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9607 Marlive Lane, Houston, TX 77025
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
media room
9607 Marlive. Recently Remodeled. ~650 sq. ft. 1 Bed / 1 Bath. W/D On-site. 7 unit Community. 10 minutes to Medical Center, Galleria, and Meyerland. Lots of super markets, restaurants, and movie theaters close by!

$525/month?rent
$199/deposit.
12-month lease.

$50 application fee goes toward first month's rent. We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent.We do not accept section 8 vouchers.

Contact us by phone (832) 422-6385 or by e-mail singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and setup a showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

