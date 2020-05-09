Rent Calculator
9603 Tarragon Lane
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:04 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9603 Tarragon Lane
9603 Tarragon Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
9603 Tarragon Lane, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9603 Tarragon Lane have any available units?
9603 Tarragon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 9603 Tarragon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9603 Tarragon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9603 Tarragon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9603 Tarragon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 9603 Tarragon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9603 Tarragon Lane offers parking.
Does 9603 Tarragon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9603 Tarragon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9603 Tarragon Lane have a pool?
No, 9603 Tarragon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9603 Tarragon Lane have accessible units?
No, 9603 Tarragon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9603 Tarragon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9603 Tarragon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9603 Tarragon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9603 Tarragon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
