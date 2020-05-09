All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9603 Tarragon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9603 Tarragon Lane
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:04 PM

9603 Tarragon Lane

9603 Tarragon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sharpstown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9603 Tarragon Lane, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9603 Tarragon Lane have any available units?
9603 Tarragon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 9603 Tarragon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9603 Tarragon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9603 Tarragon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9603 Tarragon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9603 Tarragon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9603 Tarragon Lane offers parking.
Does 9603 Tarragon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9603 Tarragon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9603 Tarragon Lane have a pool?
No, 9603 Tarragon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9603 Tarragon Lane have accessible units?
No, 9603 Tarragon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9603 Tarragon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9603 Tarragon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9603 Tarragon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9603 Tarragon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Med Center
9111 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Oaks of Charleston
15 Charleston Park Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Tuscany Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
City Terrace Apartments
1015 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Green Tree Place
4211 Clay Hill Dr
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston